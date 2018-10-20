Mainstay Monday Features Barbara Ferris

by

The Mainstay has been presenting Mainstay Mondays with Joe Holt for some time now. Each Monday, from 7-8:30 pm, musician extraordinaire Joe Holt has invited a different outstanding local musician or group to join him to bring a variety of talents and genres to the community. It has become one of the most popular features on the Mainstay’s calendar. And one of the few places where you can listen to live music on a weekday!

Singer Barbara Ferris joins Holt for the Mainstay Monday concert this Monday, Oct. 22. She will be singing jazz gems from Thelonious Monk, Billy Strayhorn, and George Gershwin among others. In addition, Ferris will perform a set of standards plus an original improvisational song, “I Hear You Calling,” based on the traditional “kulning” – a calling song with which ancient shepherdesses called their flocks down from the mountains. Ferris describes it as “a poem put to music” and adds that it is her “first attempt at writing anything for the public.”

Ferris is familiar to local audiences from her performances with Sam Scalzo’s “Jazzy Swing” group, which gave concerts at Church Hill Theatre and the Mainstay as well as various venues around the area. She has also appeared as Golda in “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Garfield Center and is working to recruit singers for this year’s Dickens of a Christmas sponsored by Main Street Chestertown.

A graduate of Berry College in Georgia, she combined an English major and an applied voice minor as a classical mezzo-soprano, traveling with the college’s concert choir and winning first place in a competition sponsored by the National Association of Singing Teachers. She followed college with appearances with various groups in the North Carolina area, and as guest vocalist with the Appalachian State University and Campbell College jazz bands. And there were multiple appearances at concerts, festivals, and restaurants, not to overlook weddings and other affairs. As the Mainstay website says about the Monday evening programs: “Each week is a unique, one of a kind show. Seating is casual and tables are available (bring your own dinner, if you like), along with a cash bar. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the show starting at 7:00 and running until about 8:30.” Admission is $10.