The Eastport Oyster Boys for Sultana’s Downrigging Weekend

Celebrate the tall ships coming to Chestertown with a concert at the Garfield Center for the Arts. The theatre has once again partnered with Rock Hall’s home for live music, The Mainstay, to bring concert performances to Chestertown. The Eastport Oyster Boys of Annapolis plan to pack the Garfield for an 8pm concert on Saturday, October 27.

A troupe of Chesapeake Bay troubadours, the Oyster Boys use song, story and mirth to celebrate life here in the “land of pleasant living”. They have been acclaimed as the Musical Goodwill Ambassadors from the City of Annapolis, the Maritime Republic of Eastport and the Chesapeake.

The Washington Post writes; “If you’ve lost sight of why you live here, it’s time you heard The Eastport Oyster Boys. With tongues planted firmly in their cheeks, they write and sing songs about laid-back life on the Bay. They mix droll wit and a veritable cornucopia of musical styles – from Cuban jazz to Dixie swing to rockabilly to waltzes to calypso to country weepers to tangos….and they do it all with a joie de vivre that fuels good times like high octane gasoline.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Garfield Center box office, online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.