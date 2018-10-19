Kent County Commissioner Race: A Conversation with Bob Jacobs

by

Every election year, the Chestertown Spy uses the power of multimedia to introduce candidates for local office in a way that is far less traditional than the typical community forum or debate. Rather than be limited by a set amount of time to state policy views or answer questions, the Spy has used the video interview format to understand more fully a candidate’s points of view as well as their personalities. We continue this practice again this year with six conversations with those running to be one of the three Kent County Commissioners. During these chats, candidates have been asked questions on economic development, public school funding, public transportation as well as understanding their backgrounds and motivation for running for office.

We continue our series with Bob Jacobs. Born and raised in Kent County, Bob is the owner and president of Chesapeake CNC Manufacturing Center, producing Swiss Screw Machining of precision parts and assembly.