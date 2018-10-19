Delmarva Power Brings Together Groups Essential to Connecting Customers With Energy Assistance

by

As part of its ongoing efforts to help customers access affordable energy service, Delmarva Power hosted two energy assistance summits for local organizations that work with customers who may struggle with their energy bills. The annual summits are an opportunity for Delmarva Power to share key updates on available assistance and introduce new programs that may be of interest to organizations that work in local communities.

“We are committed to ensuring all our customers have the ability to heat and cool their homes,” said Felecia Greer, director & customer advocate for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “To help our customers access the many energy assistance resources we provide, it’s important we collaborate with local partners that work with the most vulnerable customers across our service area. It’s one of the best ways to get the right resources and assistance into the hands of those who need it most.”

Non-profit organizations, along with state and governmental agencies that assist residents across Delmarva Power’s service area, attend the summits, which have been held annually in Delaware and Maryland since 2005. The events also include presentations from guest speakers, who offer unique insights on available resources and how to connect residents with available assistance.

“The work that Delmarva Power has done within the community to help its customers stay on top of their energy needs has been remarkable,” said Thomas Vanlandingham, director of the Office of Home Energy Programs for SHORE UP! Inc., a non-profit community action partnership focused on helping people reach economic self-sufficiency. “These summits empower local organizations like ours with the tools and information we need to connect our clients with the right energy assistance and resources that help them manage their energy bills through the winter months.”

One important resource that is available to those who may have difficulty paying their winter energy bills is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally-funded program offers up to $1,000 in grant support per customer, depending on a household’s income, size, and type of fuel, with no pay back required. Eligibility guidelines change annually, and these summits provide an excellent opportunity to review the newest regulations.

Delmarva Power also offers helpful payment options for customers such as Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bills. The company also provides customers with tools and resources to manage energy more efficiently through My Account. My Account contains tools and detailed energy usage information that allow customers to track energy use, compare usage trends, and discover the results of energy-saving practices. Visit delmarva.com/waystosave to learn about these helpful tools and resources.

To find more ways to save money and energy, visit The Source, Delmarva Power's online news room.

About Delmarva Power: Delmarva Power, a public utility owned by Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), provides safe and reliable energy to more than 520,000 electric delivery customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 132,000 natural gas delivery customers in northern Delaware.