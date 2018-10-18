Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s Concerts to Feature Two Stellar Concertmasters

by

The only professional symphony orchestra on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO), is celebrating a new season, offering concerts from Ocean City, MD to Wye Mills, MD and returning this year to Lewes, DE and Washington, DC.

The November concerts, “Stellar Concertmasters,” in Easton, Ocean View and Ocean Pines, feature Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” and Haydn’s “Symphony No. 102” with the duo Wyatt Underhill, Assistant Concertmaster of the San Francisco Symphony on violin and Jonathan Carney, Concertmaster of the Baltimore Symphony on viola. The concerts will be held on Thursday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD; on Saturday, November 3, 3:00 p.m. at Mariner’s Bethel in Ocean View, DE; and on Sunday, November 4, 3:00 p.m. at Community Church in Ocean Pines, MD.

Mark your calendars now for the Symphony’s holiday concerts in Easton, Lewes and Ocean City, which will feature the Karpov sisters, combining Opera, Jazz and Pop in a special way. On New Year’s Eve in Easton, Mezzo-Soprano Jessica Renfro and a few other vocalists will ring in the new year in a highly energetic concert.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, Sussex County, Delaware and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

Tickets are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by telephone (888) 846-8600. For further information, visit midatlanticsymphony.org.