Kent County Commissioner Race: A Conversation with Tom Mason

Every election year, the Chestertown Spy uses the power of multimedia to introduce candidates for local office in a way that is far less traditional than the typical community forum or debate. Rather than be limited by a set amount of time to state policy views or answer questions, the Spy has used the video interview format to understand more fully a candidate’s points of view as well as their personalities. We continue this practice again this year with six conversations with those running to be one of the three Kent County Commissioners. During these chats, candidates have been asked questions on economic development, public school funding, public transportation as well as understanding their backgrounds and motivation for running for office.

We continue our series with Tom Mason. Born and raised in Cecil County, Tom began his career as a dairy farmer after graduating from the University of Maryland. He has been actively involved in state agricultural policy and on the Maryland Farm Bureau and a trustee of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation.

This video is approximately twenty minutes in length.