Academy Art Museum Announces November 2018 Events

EXHIBITIONS

The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60

November 16, 2018–January 13, 2019

Public Reception and Awards: Friday, November 16, 2018, 5:30–7 p.m.

Free Docent Tours every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating its 60th Anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the Museum is suggesting the theme of “60” for its 2018 Members’ Exhibition. Museum members have been invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental around the suggested “60” theme in any medium. The new dates for the Members’ Exhibition will coincide with Thanksgiving and the holidays, during peak family visits and holiday cheer, as well as many opportunities for art sales. New York Artist Emily Lombardo will serve as Judge for the exhibition and present the exhibition awards. Online sign-up will be open beginning October 1, 2018 through November 1, 2018 at academyartmuseum.org. For further information, call 410-822-2787.

Jay Fleming: Island Life

Through November 11, 2018

Maryland photographer Jay Fleming has spent years documenting the culture and environment of the Chesapeake Bay. In his exhibition, Island Life, he documents life on Smith Island and Tangier Island, the Chesapeake’s only inhabited offshore islands. Being water-locked and isolated from modern transportation has created a unique way of life on Smith and Tangier, allowing for a preservation of the island’s history and traditions. Jay Fleming discovered his passion of photography upon receiving his father’s Nikon camera in his early teens. He immediately developed an affinity to looking at life through the camera lens and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as professional photographer.

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

Arena Stage

Washington, DC

“Anything Goes”

Wednesday, November 28, 12 noon matinee

$115 Members, $138 Non-members (light snack included)

The SS American has set sail from NY to London. Aboard, the lovelorn Billy has stowed away on a mission to stop the marriage of his mystery muse, countess Hope Harcourt, to the millionaire Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Now, it is up to Billy with the help of showgirls, sailors, and public enemy #13, to find, woo and win back his true love. Unlikely alliances arise as mischief and mayhem ensue in this madcap musical by beloved composer and Tony Award winner Cole Porter.

ADULT CLASSES

Linocut Greeting Cards

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One day: November 1 Thursday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $75 Members, $90 Non-members (Plus $20 materials fee payable to instructor)

Modern Wall Hanging Workshop

Instructor: Jenny Walton

2 Days: November 1 and 2 Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $90 Members, $108 non-members

Mystery and Majesty: Painting the Late Autumn Landscape – All Mediums

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

November 3 and 4, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost $125 Members, $150 Non-members

Printmaking: Mixed Media

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

November 6 – 27

Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wine Glass Charms

Instructor: Maryetta Dynan

Date: November 7, Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $50 Members, $60 Non-members (Plus $15 materials kit fee paid to the instructor at class)

Mosaic Evening: Stepping Stones

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

2 weeks November 15 & 29, Thursday evenings, 5:30–8 p.m.

Cost: $80 Members, $96 Non-members (Plus $25 materials fee payable to instructor)

Pastel: Fundamentals and Personal Study

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: November 28, December 5, 12 and 19

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fall Portfolio Night

Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 6 to 8 p.m.

Free (pre-registration required)

The Museum is pleased to announce its eighth portfolio night. Area high school students are encouraged to bring their artwork to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives and professional artists. This evening is ideal for high school seniors who are considering applying to art school and underclassmen who would like to get a leg up on preparing a strong portfolio. Parents, teachers and guidance counselors are welcome as well. Email the Museum’s Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org or call her directly at 978-902-1993.

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month –

September 10 – The Grind, October 8 – Reaping What You Sow, November 12 – You Are What You Eat, December 10 – Airing of Grievances

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Performing Arts Classes

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.