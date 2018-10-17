Marc Castelli’s “Minding the Dogvane” Exhibit

by

Marc Castelli’s “Minding the Dogvane” 25th Anniversary Exhibition, on view October 26 to December 1. There will be a Collector’s Preview on October 20-25, by appointment. The opening of the exhibition and reception will be on October 26, 5-7:30 pm.

During the Reception the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s newest Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe – Bufflehead – displayed in front of Massoniart/Evergrain.

Join us during the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging 2018 Weekend. The Gallery will host an Open House on Saturday, October 27, 10-7 pm & Sunday, October 28, 11-3 pm.

Sultana Education Foundation/Downrigging Weekend 2018 – October 26-28. Now in its 18th year, Sultana’s Tall Ship and Wooden Boat Festival has evolved into one of the largest Tall Ship gatherings on the East Coast. MASSONIART is proud to feature the annual Castelli exhibition as an official partner event with the Sultana Education Foundation. For a list of festival activities: www.sultanaeducation.org

Chestertown First Friday Celebration – MASSONIART Reception – November 2, 5 -7:30 pm

For a complete list of activities in the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District and Kent County visit: www.townofchestertown.com, www.kentcounty.com, www.downtownchestertown.org

For twenty-five years, Marc Castelli has been exhibiting his stunning watercolors of the workboats, watermen, historic log canoes and sporting events of the Chesapeake at the Carla Massoni Gallery in Chestertown, Maryland. Minding the Dog Vane, his annual one-man exhibition opens on October 26 and continues through December 1. Collectors and friends will have the opportunity to visit with Castelli on Friday, October 26th from 5-7:30 pm.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s newest Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe – Bufflehead – will be on loan and displayed in front of Massoniart/Evergrain. Bufflehead built by CBMM shipwrights, apprentices and volunteers is the first log canoe to be built since 1979. Bufflehead is the subject of the 16th print in Castelli’s log canoe series.

Massoniart is proud to have been an event sponsor of the Sultana Education Foundation’s premier tall ship and wooden boat festival since its inception. During the Downrigging Weekend, we sponsor an Open House on Saturday from 10-7 pm and Sunday from 11-3 pm. But wait – there’s still more – plan to stay in the party mood through Chestertown’s First Friday Celebration on November 2, 5-7:30 pm and join us for Marc’s always entertaining Gallery Talk to share the narrative of this year’s collection of watercolors on Saturday, November 3, 12 noon.

Castelli is considered a master of his genre. He is on the water over 100 days a year gathering material to paint. Forty years of crewing on racing sailboats, and over twenty years actively participating on workboats has enabled him to get past the spectator view that represents the majority of marine and regional art.

The potential for abstraction, still life, figurative, atmospherics and sharp focus vignette, may exist in all the subject areas he explores but for Marc it is the strongest when on the water. It is the light, as it moves on and in water and is then reflected back on the watermen and their boats, that pulls at him. Wherever he trains his focus, from the Sultana to the simplest of skiffs, he brings to the viewer a deeper understanding of the magic of the Chesapeake.

This year his 25th Anniversary exhibit. Minding the Dogvane features over forty new watercolor paintings with a full range of subjects – including skipjacks, log canoes, racing sailboats, workboats of all descriptions, watermen plying their trade in wild weather, horses and riders in competition, all guaranteed to delight both collectors and those new to his work.

For additional information please contact Carla Massoni at 410-778-7330 or visit www.massoniart.com. To learn more about Sultana Downrigging Weekend visit www.sultanaeducation.org