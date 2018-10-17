Kent County Commissioner Race: A Conversation with William Pickrum

by

Every election year, the Chestertown Spy uses the power of multimedia to introduce candidates for local office in a way that is far less traditional than the typical community forum or debate. Rather than be limited by a set amount of time to state policy views or answer questions, the Spy has used the video interview format to understand more fully a candidate’s points of view as well as their personalities. We continue this practice again this year with six conversations with those running to be one of the three Kent County Commissioners. During these chats, candidates have been asked questions on economic development, public school funding, public transportation as well as understanding their backgrounds and motivation for running for office.

We continue our series with William Pickrum, a Democrat incumbent on the Kent County Commission. A product of Kent County public education, William earned his BS degree from the Coast Guard Academy and a masters degree in public administration from New York University. After serving as a commander in the USCG, Pickrum is a project manager and adjunct professor at Delaware State University. He has served on the Kent County Council for fifteen years and acts as its president in the current term.

This video is approximately twenty minutes in length.