4-H Coming Events in October

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

October 2018

17 – 4-H Toy Drive 1st Planning Mtg. 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

Jr. Leadership Council (JLC) Mtg., rescheduled from 9/10, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office. Immediately following Toy Drive

18 – Ag Center Board of Directors Meeting, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

20 – Kent Clover Kids: Corn & Tortillas Program, 9 – 11 am, Kent Ext. Office. For youth ages 5-7 yrs. with an adult.

22-24 – 4-H Educator out of office for 4-H Professional Development, Howard County

27 – Kent 4-H Clover Kids Program, 9:00 – 11:00 am, Location TBD. Topic: Pumpkins, Gourds and Squashes!

State 4-H Shotgun Match, Prince George’s Trap & Skeet Club, All Day. Good Luck Kent 4-Hers!

28 – MD 4-H Dog Bowl Contest, College Park

30 – “Code Your World” National 4-H Science Experiment for youth ages 8-14 years, 6:30 pm, Extension Office.

Must register by Friday 10/26

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

