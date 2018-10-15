Rotary 2018 Soup and Sip Set for October 20

by

Local food and wine connoisseurs will be descending upon The Kitchen at the Imperial on Saturday, October 20, for the Chestertown Rotary Club’s second annual Soup & Sip fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit the Kent County Public Schools’ 2019 Summer Technology Camps to enable more students to attend. From Noon to 3 p.m., this gastronomic soiree will feature crab soup entries from ten of Kent County’s finest restaurants; Barbara’s on the Bay, Blue Bird Tavern, Chester River Yacht & Country Club, Fish Whistle, Germaine’s, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Osprey Point Restaurant, Pearl on Main, The Kitchen at the Imperial, and Uncle Charlie’s Bistro will be competing for the bragging rights of serving Kent County’s Best Cream of Crab Soup (White) or Best Vegetable-based (Red) Crab Soup. Complementing the splendid selection of crustacean delights will be premiere wines for tasting or by the glass provided by the Eastern Shore’s three great wineries which comprise the Rivers to Canal Wine Corridor – Crow Vineyard and Winery, Broken Spoke Winery, and Chateau Bu-De Vineyard & Winery.

Chestertown Rotarian and retired restaurateur Harry Hanson, together with his wife Colleen, are again lending their life-long skills to make this year’s event another success. “It’s all about having great chefs and vintners who are dedicated to their crafts and to our community. We thank each of our restaurants and wineries for participating, with special thanks to Steve Quigg, owner of The Kitchen at the Imperial, for allowing us to use his Carriage House and Back Patio to hold the event,” said Hanson. Chestertown Rotarian Jamie Williams, Director of the Kent County Office of Economic Development, added “We are also grateful for our generous sponsors ensuring this fundraiser is economically successful for the students of Kent County, including Angelica Nurseries, Charles L. Lerner, Delmarva Power, Eastman Chemical Company, Kent County News, The Chestertown Spy, ThinkBig Networks, and WCTR – 106.9 FM.”

Chestertown Rotarian and WCTR radio personality Brian Moore remarked, “Last year’s Soup & Sip, which raised funds to support Rotary International’s End Polio Now Campaign, was resoundingly acclaimed by those who enjoyed the excellent food and wine selections. We have even more restaurants participating this year and a remarkable array of wines to choose from. We invite one and all to join us for the great food, drink, company, and ambiance of this special event.”