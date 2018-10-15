Kent County Commissioner Race: A Conversation with Tom Timberman

by

Every election year, the Chestertown Spy uses the power of multimedia to introduce candidates for local office in a way that is far less traditional than the typical community forum or debate. Rather than be limited by a set amount of time to state policy views or answer questions, the Spy has used the video interview format to understand more fully a candidate’s points of view as well as their personalities. We continue this practice again this year with six conversations with those running to be one of the three Kent County Commissioners. During these chats, candidates have been asked questions on economic development, public school funding, public transportation as well as understanding their backgrounds and motivation for running for office.

We start this series, in reverse alphabetical order, with Tom Timberman. A retired foreign affairs expert on military policy who has lived on the Eastern Shore, first in Rock Hall, and now Chestertown, for close to two decades, Tom during his career at the State Department headed a provincial reconstruction team and was embedded within a combat brigade in Iraq. He has also helped implement a new counterterrorism strategy in Southeast Asia.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length. For more information on Tom Timberman, please go here