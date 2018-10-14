Leadership Maryland Class of 2019 Applications Due October 31

by

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, reminds potential applicants that all applications for the Class of 2019 must be submitted online at www.LeadershipMD.org by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2019 will be announced in early February 2019.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, age, ethnicity and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2019, application packages must include:

– Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org;

– Paid application fee of $250;

– Two references;

– One letter of recommendation;

– Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor);

– Professional color photo

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition and financial assistance, 2018 program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org . Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org .

