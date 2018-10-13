Juanito Pascual New Trio at The Mainstay October 20

by

Flamenco guitar virtuoso Juanito Pascual brings his trio to The Mainstay on Thursday, October 18 at 8pm. Tickets are $22 in advance and at $25 by phone and at the door.

Lovers of great guitar can look forward to the Juanito Pascual New Flamenco Trio. For the first time ever, they’ll appear at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Saturday, October 20. The Trio’s sound is a truly masterful and organic blend of traditional and contemporary flamenco plus influences ranging from Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead to Miles Davis and J.S. Bach, performed with virtuosity and passion.

A versatile guitarist and composer, Juanito Pascual has been called “one of the hottest flamenco guitarists in recent years” by National Public Radio, and “The Rye Cooder of Flamenco guitar” by music journalist Steve Morse.

Pascual’s program is likely to include such tunes as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison, “Afro Blue” by Mongo Santamaria, “Entre dos Aguas” by Paco de Lucia, and “All Blues” by Miles Davis, along with traditional and original compositions.

The Juanito Pascual Trio features two equally versatile and dynamic musicians, New York-based percussionist Guillermo Barrón (Jose Feliciano Band, John Benitez) and stunning bassist Brad Barrett (Jason Moran, Ran Blake). By combining their distinct musical backgrounds with a powerful personal chemistry, they have created a fresh, exhilarating, and constantly evolving sound, performing to enthralled audiences throughout the U.S. and abroad.

A Minnesota native, guitarist Pascual has logged countless miles as his career has taken him from the streets of Madrid to the hallowed halls of the New England Conservatory and concert stages around the world. Numerous appearances on radio, television and film have further widened his audience. He made a cameo performance with Steve Martin and Andy Garcia in the 2009 film Pink Panther 2 and performs much of the music in a film, TV and Netflix series about the life of Pope Francis.

Since the 2003 release of his debut solo recording Cosasen Comun, Pascual’s international touring schedule has brought him to venues including the Tanglewood Jazz Festival, New York’s Lincoln Center, and Blue Note Jazz Club, The Panama Jazz Festival, and Madrid’s renowned Casa Patas. He has performed with top flamenco artists including a 2016 tour with Jorge Pardo of the legendary Paco de Lucia Sextet. Numerous collaborations include work with Grammy-winning soprano Dawn Upshaw, bassist John Patitucci, pianist Danilo Perez, percussionist Jamey Haddad and virtuoso guitarist Grisha Goryachev.

As a youth, Juanito Pascual studied with flamenco masters in Spain. He later earned a Bachelor of Music degree in contemporary improvisation from the New England Conservatory, where he directed the summer flamenco institute for five years. His book The Total Flamenco Handbook (with accompanying CD) was published by Alfred Press in 2011. He released Language of the Heart in 2009 and a self-titled album in 2014. A fourth recording is in the works.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

