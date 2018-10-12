Preservation Group Announces Phillips Packing House a New Preservation Project

by

As a part of Preservation Maryland’s strategic efforts to save threatened historic places, the organization recently announced its fourth class of Six-to-Fix projects from around the state. The Phillips Packing House revitalization project, spearheaded by Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and Baltimore’s Cross Street Partners, is among them.

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is tackling an ambitious project to rehabilitate and reuse the historic Phillips Packing Plant. Preservation Maryland will support the effort by identifying funding to support the critical repair of the iconic smokestacks and increasing public awareness of this important preservation project on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Preservation Maryland will host a fundraiser known as Phoenix Rising in support of these projects and the organization’s work across the state on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, also the location of an on-going preservation partnership with the Museum to save the WWII crane on their property.

The Six-to-Fix program, which continues to evolve and expand since its launch in 2015, now represents a diverse portfolio of projects from around the state where Preservation Maryland has assisted in supporting efforts to preserve threatened historic resources. From cultural landscapes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to a WWII-era crane in Baltimore’s harbor, the program has succeeded in advancing preservation at dozens of sites around the state.

Previous year’s projects are also quickly becoming a repository of best practices and case studies for community preservation – providing local preservation groups around the state with opportunities to learn from their peers. A complete list of all 24 previous and current projects is maintained at sixtofix.org.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit land conservation organization committed to preserving and sustaining the vibrant communities of the Eastern Shore and the lands and waters that connect them. More at www.eslc.org.