Pam Ortiz Band Concerts Benefit No Matter What. . . You Matter

The Pam Ortiz Band recently held two benefit at Robert Ortiz Studios at 207 C S. Cross Street in Chestertown. These events kicked off For All Seasons suicide prevention initiative, No Matter What…You Matter, in Chestertown. Chester River Wine and Cheese Co. sold wine and mini-cheese boards with proceeds benefitting For All Seasons suicide prevention efforts. Figg’s Ordinary donated gluten-free pastries to the events.

For All Seasons provides Trauma Certified Individual, Family, and Group Therapy; Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry; and Crisis and Advocacy Services for Child, Adolescent, and Adult Victims of Sexual Assault, Rape and Trauma. If you or someone you know needs help, call 410-822-1018 for a same-day crisis appointment.

Throughout the year, For All Seasons brings awareness to the community about such issues as suicide, sexual assault, trauma, and mental health needs.

Follow For All Seasons on Facebook to find out how to get involved. For further information, call Monika Mraz at 410-822-1018, email mmraz@forallseasonsinc.org or visit forallseasonsinc.org/youmatter.