Facade Improvements Pay Off in Downtown

by

The Main Street Chestertown facade improvement program issued its first reimbursement checks to two grantees. At 314 Park Row, the new offices of TL Rentals and Taylor Loughry Construction and home to the Blackbird Boutique, Bobby Loughry and Justin Taylor received a check for $10,800 from Main Street president Paul Heckles and program manager Kay MacIntosh. A few blocks away, another check was issued to Joe and Marianne Hickman of 238 Cannon LLC, owners of the Cross Street Realtors building. They were reimbursed for new awnings. The facade program pays 60 percent of the costs of a pre-approved facade improvements for commercial properties in the Historic District.

To apply visit mainstreetchestertown.org or call 410-778-2991.