Delmarva Power Donates Smoke Alarms to Delaware and Maryland

Delmarva Power is recognizing Fire Prevention Week (October 7-13) by donating 2,900 smoke alarms to local communities through its partners at the Delaware State and Maryland State Fire Marshals’ Offices, along with 200 carbon monoxide detectors to the Wilmington Fire Department. This is the 19th year Delmarva Power has donated these important life-saving devices.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers, communities and employees,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “With these donations, we are making an immediate difference in household and building safety for residents in both Delaware and Maryland. It’s great to be a part of a program that strengthens our partnership with local emergency service providers and delivers on our commitment to our communities.”

Since 2000, Delmarva Power has worked with local emergency service providers to donate more than 33,000 smoke alarms to communities across Delaware and Maryland. Delmarva Power maintains a close partnership with local fire departments and other first responders, who work alongside Delmarva Power employees during storms and other emergencies. In addition to the annual smoke alarm donation, the company’s Emergency Services Partnership Program helps coordinate trainings, share best practices, and sponsor other charitable giving and volunteer activities with area emergency response teams throughout the year.

“We’re pleased to continue this long-standing partnership with Delmarva Power,” said Grover Ingle, Delaware State Fire Marshal. “These donations make a big impact to the community, strengthening the safety for all residents.”

Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and established in 1925, Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to bring awareness to the risks of fire and provide educational resources to promote fire safety practices. A few important tips from the NFPA on smoke alarm safety include:

– Install smoke alarms in and outside of every bedroom of your home.

– Test all smoke alarms at least once per month. Press the “test” button to ensure the alarm is working properly.

– Replace all expired smoke alarms.

About Delmarva Power: Delmarva Power, a public utility owned by Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), provides safe and reliable energy to more than 520,000 electric delivery customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 132,000 natural gas delivery customers in northern Delaware.