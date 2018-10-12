Create a Warm Glow with Paper Lanterns at the Library

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity – try your hand at something new, give encouragement to other crafters, and leave a little happier than you arrived!
Light up your autumnal evenings with the warm glow of a tiny lantern! Participants will learn how to craft paper lanterns that can be illuminated with a battery-powered tea light. All supplies will be provided.
TWO SESSIONS
Wednesday, October 17 | 6pm | Chestertown Branch
Saturday, October 27 | 11am | North County Branch
Space is limited. Please register.
For more information or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.
