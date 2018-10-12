Create a Warm Glow with Paper Lanterns at the Library

by

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity – try your hand at something new, give encouragement to other crafters, and leave a little happier than you arrived!

Light up your autumnal evenings with the warm glow of a tiny lantern! Participants will learn how to craft paper lanterns that can be illuminated with a battery-powered tea light. All supplies will be provided.

TWO SESSIONS

Wednesday, October 17 | 6pm | Chestertown Branch

Saturday, October 27 | 11am | North County Branch

Space is limited. Please register.

For more information or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.