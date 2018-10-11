WC-ALL Fall Trip to U.S. Naval Academy

by

Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s first excursion of the fall term will take place on Thursday, November 8, as participants travel to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. The visit will begin with a 10:30 a.m. guided tour of the Academy grounds, showing highlights of the Academy, past and present. Included will be the Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center, Lejeune Hall, Tecumseh Court, Herndon Monument, Main Chapel, Crypt of John Paul Jones, and the parade in front of Bancroft Hall. The group will then proceed to the Naval Academy Club for a delicious 3-course buffet luncheon in a private room. The Club has a dress code of no jeans and t-shirts; dress slacks and polo shirts are required for men, and slacks or skirts and blouses for women. After the luncheon, participants are free to visit nearby Preble Museum or stroll the Yard until the 3:00 p.m. departure for Chestertown.

An ADA-compliant, restroom-equipped bus will depart from Redners’ parking lot at 8:45 a.m. Visitors to the USNA will enter at the Barry Pedestrian Gate and must have a government issued photo I.D. (such as a driver’s license) or valid passport to go through the security check. The tour includes considerable walking.

The cost of the trip is $75 for WC-ALL members and non-members alike, which includes bus, guided tour, lunch, and driver tip. Reservations are due by Oct. 25 and may be made by sending a check to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 with names and contact information for those wishing to attend. No email or phone reservations can be accepted. Please call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 with questions.