Mid-Shore Arts: The Other National Music Festival with WC’s Matt Palmer

by

Perhaps to the surprise of many in Kent County, Chestertown is the host of not one, but two national music festivals. The better-known one that comes at the end of spring is the much-beloved National Music Festival. But the other, the Eastern Shore Guitar Festival, sponsored by Washington College’s department of music, should be looked upon locally with the same pride and excitement as its more famous counterpart.

For close to a decade, WC has been the host of this gathering of some of the best and most talented classical guitar performers today as they offer both concerts and learning opportunities for students eager to join their ranks. And the man leading the charge, professor Matt Palmer, a highly accomplished guitar player in his right, is genuinely pleased with the growing attendance and greater awareness.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Matt at Spy HQ in Chestertown last month to hear more the festival and what he has planned for next week as the Festival joins Washington College’s Concert Series is some unique offerings.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information and schedule details of the Eastern Shore Guitar Festival 2018 please go here.