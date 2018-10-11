Low Lily at The Mainstay October 18

by

Americana folk trio Low Lily returns to The Mainstay on Thursday, October 18 at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and at $18 by phone and at the door.

Start with excellently matched vocals, add some world-class playing, sprinkle with raised-off-grid Americana and you get Low Lily. Flynn’s deft flatpicking on guitar and mandolin and Lissa’s virtuosic fiddle-playing are grounded by Liz’s percussive rhythm guitar playing, the sounds of which combine joyously in this stunning ensemble.

With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vermont, the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two New England Music Award nominations.

Chosen as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s “Most Wanted Band” of 2016, Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary. With their first full-album release, “10,000 Days Like These” (March 2018, following their 2015 self-titled EP release), Low Lily shares an intimate, no-tricks-involved, collection of songs that showcases their talents and proves them to be a formidable, ready-for-prime-time act. A first album this strong doesn’t come from newbies–all the members have performed with numerous well-known names in folk and traditional music. Flynn has toured with Ruth Moody, John Whelan, Cathie Ryan and Aoife Clancy. Liz has toured with Tom Chapin, Livingston Taylor, Melanie, and Long Time Courting. Lissa has toured as a solo act as well as with Solas and Childsplay. The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

October 22 – Joe Holt Welcomes Barbara Ferris

October 27 – Mainstay at The Garfield with the Eastport Oyster Boys

October 28 – Old Bay Brass Quintet

October 29 – Joe Holt Welcomes Jodie Littleton and Pres Harding

November 3 – Sue Matthews

November 9 – The Joey Calderazzo Trio

November 16 – Frank Vignola Returns to the Mainstay

November 24 – Karen Somerville

Decmber 1 – An Evening of Stories and Music with Tom Anthony