Family Fun Day to Feature Hayrides, Live Music, Games and More!

by

Join Friendship Montessori School and Crow Vineyard & Winery for a day of games, hayrides and live music at Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 14th. This fun-filled event takes place from 12pm – 3pm at Crow Vineyard, located at 12441 Vansants Corner Road in Kennedyville.

Get your face painted, take a hay ride through the vineyard, play games, make crafts and enjoy live music! Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There will be plenty of fun for adults, too, including free tastings of select wines. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for sale, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Friendship Montessori School in Worton, Maryland.

About Friendship Montessori

With exceptional teaching, individualized lessons, self-directed learning, and a culture of acceptance and support, Friendship Montessori School has offered first-rate Montessori education to children age 2-6 since 1992. For more information on the school, please visit FriendshipMontessori.org.