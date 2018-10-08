KCAC Increases Grants for Nonprofit Arts Organizations by 36%

by

The Kent County Arts Council is awarding $41,900 in General Operating grants for Fiscal Year 2019, a 36 percent increase over last year.

“This is great news for the arts in Kent County,” said Clarke Bjorke, President of the Board of KCAC. “We are awarding more funding support and asking our grantee organizations to use these funds to serve more of the residents of Kent County – everybody wins!”

The applications were reviewed, and awards approved, by a committee of five sitting KCAC Board Members. This year’s recipients are:

Chestertown RiverArts – $10,000

Garfield Center for the Arts – $9,500

The Mainstay – $9,000

National Music Festival – $6,250

Chester River Chorale – $2,900

Kent County Community Marching Band – $1,500

Chester River Youth Chorale – $1,000

Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble – Pending

Each year the KCAC invests public funds, as well as time and other resources to help strengthen the county’s nonprofit arts organizations, as part of its mission to “Invest, Infuse, and Inspire.” In making these grant awards, the Arts Council is moving forward with both a new formula for funding, and new requirements for community service, diversity, and outreach.

“The money we award through grants is public money that comes directly from the Maryland State Arts Council, which is funded by an Appropriation from the Governor and Maryland General Assembly,” said John Schratwieser, Director of the Kent County Arts Council. KCAC also receives public funding from the Kent County Commissioners.

“As taxpayer dollars, these funds are designed be used to serve and benefit the residents of Kent County. Through funding, professional development and capacity-building opportunities, the KCAC seeks to help our grantees grow in their service to our residents,” he added.

For FY19, the Board approved a new policy which caps any single General Operating grant to the lesser of 50 percent of a grantee’s comparable grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, or $10,000 (MSAC grants are based on organizational budgets – and the Kent County Arts Council follows this policy.). This will enable the KCAC’s dollars to fund more organizations and reach more residents across Kent County.

The Kent County Arts Council also offers Project Grants. For FY19, the Project Grant category funds will increase by 25 percent over FY18. These grants are for community groups and other nonprofits who are not direct arts providers but offer arts-related projects or programs. This category has an open-ended deadline as funds are available. To date, nearly $4,000 has been awarded in this category.

Information about the KCAC’s grants and grant applications is online at www.kentcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410.778.3700.