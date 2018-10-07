RiverArts Studio Tour Continues to Grow!

by

Art enthusiast and collectors,mark your calendars for the RiverArts 19th Annual Studio Tour. This free, self-guided tour will take place over two weekends, October 20-21, and October 27-28, 10am – 5pm, rain or shine. This year there will be sixty-six artists and artisans displaying their works of which twenty are new! Returning artists are among our most popular, whose works continue to evolve.

Many of the artists are nationally recognized, a reflection of how Kent and upper Queen Anne’s Counties continue to attract artists. In addition to the chance to take a sneak peek inside their creative spaces, visitors will enjoy talking with artists, seeing demonstrations, and having the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it. Styles range from traditional to impressionistic to avant-garde. There is a broad range of media that include painting, photography, sculpture, metal work, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more. The venues vary from an art gallery to independent studios in a small art complex – many in or detached from the artists’ homes. For the convenience of tour attendees, a number of artists, located more remotely, will display their work with others at a common venue. Heron Point, for example, will show off its newly built studio with the participation of ten artists. Whether the artists are in their own studios or sharing one, expect to meet the artists and learn about their techniques and inspirations.

Historic Chestertown has been designated by the state of Maryland as an Arts and Entertainment District and is now recognized as a regional arts destination. RiverArts, in particular, has a major presence in the community by offering monthly exhibits in two galleries, a gift shop, children’s programs at KidSPOT, a clay studio, and an Education Center in downtown Chestertown, all of which will be open during the tour. In addition to the charm of Chestertown, tour visitors and local residents will enjoy the tranquility of the countryside, water views and the area’s other small, friendly towns, especially during this beautiful time of year.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to view an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. The month-long exhibit will open on First Friday, October 5. Brochures that provide a guide to the tour are now available at the RiverArts’ Gallery and at restaurants and shops throughout the area.

The tour’s website, www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org, provides information on each artist by name, location, and media. Interactive maps help to navigate the tour more easily. Even handicap accessible venues and artist studios open year round are identified.

Combine your Studio Tour with the Sultana Education Foundation’s popular Downrigging Weekend, a tall ship and wooden boat festival taking place in Chestertown on October 26-28. (www.sultanaeducation.org). Many of the art studios are within easy walking distance of the ships, making for a fun family outing.

For more information on the tour call 410-778-6300, visit the website, or email info@chestertownriverarts.org. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11:00-5:30, Saturday, 10:00-5:30, Sunday 11-3, First Friday, 11:00-8:00. During the tour Saturday and Sunday hours are 10:00-5:30.

Thanks go to the tour’s sponsors; Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Kent County Office of Tourism and Development and Baltimore radio station, WYPR.

Chestertown RiverArts is a member-supported, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is, “To be the place where the arts meet the community.”