Academy Art Museum Celebrates Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60 from November 16, 2018 through January 13, 2019 with a free reception and awards ceremony for the general public on Friday, November 16, 2018, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating its 60th Anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the Museum is suggesting the theme of “60” for its 2018 Members’ Exhibition. Museum members have been invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental around the suggested “60” theme in any medium. The mediums include drawing, painting (oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel), graphics, photography, mixed media, film, jewelry, sculpture and other applications.

The new dates for the Members’ Exhibition will coincide with Thanksgiving and the holidays, during peak family visits and holiday cheer, as well as many opportunities for art sales. New York Artist Emily Lombardo will serve as Judge for the exhibition and present the exhibition awards.

Anke Van Wagenberg, Chief Curator at the Academy Art Museum, comments, “This is a particularly rich exhibition, showcasing the art of our members. The diversity of submissions increases the show’s interest among our visitors. This year, we are pleased that the show can coincide with the holidays so that families and friends of our artist members can enjoy the show during their visits between Thanksgiving and the New Year.”

Online sign-up will be open beginning October 1, 2018 and go through November 1, 2018 at academyartmuseum.org. The Members’ Exhibition is sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council and the Star-Democrat. For further information, call 410-822-2787.