Chesapeake Film Festival Spotlight: ‘An Island Out of Time’ Director Sandy Cannon-Brown

by

Sandy Cannon-Brown is no stranger to documenting the devastating effect of sea level rising on the Eastern Shore. Along with writer Tom Horton and photographer Dave Harp, this trio has focused on the fragile state of the Delmarva since they started working as a time with the production of Beautiful Swimmers Revisited in 2017, followed by their devastating tale of the local impact of climate change on the Mid-Shore with High Tide in Dorchester, a widely applauded film on the grim forecast for Dorchester County and their future fight against rising water levels.

Now this gang of three have added a new installment to their portfolio with the premiere of An Island Out of Time at this year’s Chesapeake Film Festival next week, which follows Smith Island natives Mary Ada and Dwight Marshall, whose families date back to settlement of the island in the 1600s, who celebrate the distinctive culture of this small community as this severe threats it faces in the future.

The Spy sat down with Sandy at the Bullitt House recently to talk about her second life in documentary filmmaking (she was a television news broadcaster in her first one) and her special celebration of Horton and Harp as they continue their mission of putting a special spotlight on the Eastern Shore’s past and future. She also highlights some of the fun planned for the Chesapeake Film Festival this year in her capacity as CFF’s vice-chair of the board of directors.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. An Island Out of Time will premiere on October 13 at the Chesapeake Bay Marine Museum at 7:30pm. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival and ticket sales please go here