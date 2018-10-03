Mid-Shore Goes Purple: Qlarant Hosted Lunch and Learning on Opioid Abuse

by

On Thursday September 27, Qlarant hosted a Lunch and Learn event featuring Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble discussing the Talbot Goes Purple substance abuse awareness campaign. Associates took time out to meet with Sheriff Gamble and discuss issues and concerns about the effects of the opioid crisis on the people of Talbot County and across the nation. This continuing effort dovetails with Qlarant’s recent discussions with national leaders in Washington, DC.

“We are happy to host Sheriff Gamble and the Talbot Goes Purple Awareness Campaign here at our corporate headquarters,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe. “As we work to address the national concerns, it’s valuable to see that this issue has an impact so close to home. The efforts of the Sheriff’s Department and Tidewater Rotary to inform and empower the teens and parents of the area to initiate change is powerful and impressive.”

The program promotes discussions between teens and parents encouraging activities to teach the youth of the county to avoid drug and alcohol abuse along with education about the dangers of recreational use of prescription painkillers. According to Sheriff Gamble, most of the more than 100 young people he interviewed had become addicted to heroin by way of abusing prescription painkillers. He related several personal stories of young people who were good students, excellent athletes, and well-behaved being introduced through casual drug or alcohol use to a progression leading to serious drug use and addiction.

“Our Opioid Innovations Team continually looks for opportunities where we can support local and regional law enforcement in their efforts to fight the Opioid Epidemic,” said Sandy Love, Qlarant President. “Qlarant’s combination of analytical capabilities combined with our pharmacy subject matter expertise uniquely positions us to assist our law enforcement partners with data analytics and trial testimony support.”

According to Sheriff Gamble, the project is based upon THP Project Purple, an initiative of The Herren Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation established by former NBA basketball player, Chris Herren, that assists individuals and families struggling with addiction. Talbot Goes Purple is an initiative from Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools and Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Ms. Lucie Hughes represented the Tidewater Rotary at the event.