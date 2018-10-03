Megg Farrell and Friends at The Mainstay October 13

by

Alt-country and Americana vocalist and songwriter Megg Farrell brings hers band, Megg Farrell and Friends to The Mainstay on Saturday, October 13 at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door.

Join us on the main stage at The Mainstay after Fall Fest as we welcome Megg Farrell and Friends. While previously known Mainstay audiences as a purveyor of quality classic jazz, this time Megg returns with her take on classic country and her own new country/Americana compositions.

Megg Farrell is quickly establishing herself as a voice to be heard in the Americana music scene. After paying her dues in the highly competitive New York City jazz world, she has cultivated a vocal style that is both moving and masterfully proficient. Taking cues from Emmylou Harris and The Hot Band, she has put together a group of musicians whose technical prowess is sure to excite any audience, without resorting to cheap tricks and flashy pyrotechnics. Equally impressive as the musicians she surrounds herself with, Farrell’s original compositions truly shine. Her songwriting has been described as “the essence of folk story telling and organic musicianship.”

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

