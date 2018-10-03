New to the Chestertown Harry Potter Festival this year is an art exhibit celebrating diversity in the world of Harry Potter. “Shades of Erised: Different Reflections of Hogwarts” is a multi-media art exhibit featuring the work of Kent County Public School students as well as fan-art pieces gathered from around the country. Harry Potter fans have been creating fan art for years, imagining the characters they love. Many are multi-ethnic depictions, different from mainstream depictions. The art exhibit runs from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 6. The exhibit includes a Diversity in Cosplay (costume play) Meet-up and Photo-op from 11am- Noon. Both events will be held in the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street in Chestertown.
Art Exhibit at Harry Potter Festival
October 3, 2018 by Leave a Comment
