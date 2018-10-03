Art Exhibit at Harry Potter Festival

by

New to the Chestertown Harry Potter Festival this year is an art exhibit celebrating diversity in the world of Harry Potter. “Shades of Erised: Different Reflections of Hogwarts” is a multi-media art exhibit featuring the work of Kent County Public School students as well as fan-art pieces gathered from around the country. Harry Potter fans have been creating fan art for years, imagining the characters they love. Many are multi-ethnic depictions, different from mainstream depictions. The art exhibit runs from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 6. The exhibit includes a Diversity in Cosplay (costume play) Meet-up and Photo-op from 11am- Noon. Both events will be held in the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street in Chestertown.