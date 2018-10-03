2018 RiverArts Gallery Tour and Artist Development

by

It would be hard to come up with a better way for art collectors to see a wide range of creative work to view, admire, and even purchase than an art studio tour. In the case of RiverArts, this has been one of the primary motivations in offering this annual event to showcase the almost seventy artists and craftspersons that now participate.

But, as the RiverArts board member and artist (along with wife Patti) David Hegland points out in his short chat with the Spy, it is a critically important part of an artist’s development as well.

It turns out that even the simple act of an artist signing up to be on the tour is a significant step in their confidence in their work and their ability to talk about it. Not only does this single act indicate that the artist feels they’ve reached a point of maturity in their work to show it but has reached a stage where they are also comfortable articulating their motivation and technique.

Dave visited the Spy HQ last week to talk about this different side of an artist tour and gives a general overview of this year’s lineup.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the RiverArts 2018 Studio Tour please go here

2018 STUDIO TOUR

October 20, 21 and October 27, 28

10AM-5PM Rain for Shine