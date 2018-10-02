Chestertown’s Larry Culp Becomes CEO of General Electric

by

The Spy normally does not highlight corporate leader comings and goings, but it was hard not to mention that Larry Culp, one of Chestertown’s key players in the revitalization of its downtown as well as a graduate and recent chair of Washington College’s Board of Visitors and Governors, was appointed to lead General Electric yesterday.

For those interested, the Washington Post has provided some key information about this dramatic move by G.E. as the Fortune 500 company seeks to reinvent itself.

