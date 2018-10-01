The Artists’ Gallery Features Fred Sprock on First Friday in October

by

On First Friday, October 5th, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the latest work by Fred Sprock Fred is an oil painter of landscapes and still life, and has lived in Snow Hill since 2012. A native of North Carolina, Fred retired from a career in advertising to become a full time painter, enrolling at Braitman Studio in Charlotte. Over the years, he has studied with Dee Beard Dean, Morgan Samuel Price, Richard Fennell, Roger Dale Brown, Wayne McDowell and Stuart Shils.

Painting primarily in oil, Fred recently has focused on finding his “voice.” A voice may be found whenever you walk into a gallery and recognize the unique voice of an artist, be it Claude Monet, Jackson Pollock, or Fred Sprock. To that end, Fred’s process is recognizable by his technique of scraping off layers, sometimes within minutes of having applied it to “soften” the image. Often, he scrapes off layers of paint again and again in an effort to lure the viewer into looking more closely because, like a good mystery novel, he hasn’t given away all the clues. That is the voice he tries create. In addition, he has begun using cold wax in many of his paintings to add texture, depth and a little additional mystery.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, October 5th from 5-8 p.m. Fred Sprock’s paintings will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of October. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.