Bay to Ocean Writers Conference – Registration Open Now!

Registration for the March 9, 2019 Bay to Ocean Writers Conference opens October 1, 2018. This gem of a conference held at Chesapeake College is always a favorite among writers, speakers, and all appreciators of books. This year’s lineup of speakers continues the tradition of excellence.

Register early, so you can take advantage of early bird pricing.

Registration begins October 1, 2018 and runs through November 30th

Member price is: $95.

Non-Member price is: $130. This includes fees and one year membership in ESWA.

Student price is: $55. 10 tickets available.

After November 30th Prices will be as listed below:

Member: $105.

Non Member: $140. This includes fees and membership in ESWA for a year.

Student: Remains $55. 10 tickets available

A membership in the Eastern Shore Writers Association is included in all non-member pricing. It’s a great value!

Order now at www.easternshorewriters.com and click onto BTO Writers Conference.

Hurry now. This conference sells out every year!