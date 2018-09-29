Rally: Raise Your Voice and Vote!

by

The public is invited to attend a Rally to celebrate the right to vote, share some great music, and hear from Democratic candidates. The Rally will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, October 13, at the Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Jesse Colvin, candidate for U.S. Congress, will attend, as will many other candidates running for State and County offices. Voter registration will be available.

The Rally is sponsored by Bethel AME Church, Boardly Chapel AME Church, Democratic Club of Kent County, Holy Trinity AME Church, Kent and Queen Anne’s Indivisible of Maryland, Kent County Democratic Central Committee, Mt. Olive AME Church, and the NAACP, Kent Branch.