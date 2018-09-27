WC-ALL will Host Stephen B. Bright at October Learn at Lunch

by

On Wednesday, October 17, WC-ALL will host Stephen B. Bright for a Learn at Lunch presentation titled, “Achieving Equal Justice in Criminal Cases”. The U.S. Constitution promises “Equal Justice Under Law” and the Supreme Court has said “…there can be no equal justice when the kind of justice a person gets depends upon the amount of money he or she has”. Dr. Bright contends that in truth, the kind of justice people receive in our U.S. courts depends very much on the amount of money they have, their race, and other factors that should not influence the outcome of cases. His presentation will explore ways that equal justice might be achieved so that courts are regarded as legitimate and credible.

Stephen B. Bright is the Harvey Karp Visiting Lecturer at Yale Law School and also teaches at the law schools of Georgetown and Georgia State Universities. He was the director, president, and senior counsel at the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta for 35 years and was the recipient of the American Bar Association’s Thurgood Marshall Award in 1998. Dr. Bright has argued and won 4 capital cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and has tried capital cases before juries in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

The buffet lunch will begin at noon in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall on the campus of Washington College. For event parking, a shuttle service will run from the north student parking lot, which can be accessed from Rt. 291 (Speer Rd.). The last shuttle leaves the lot at 11:55 a.m. To attend Stephen B. Bright’s Oct. 17 talk, reservations and payment are required by Oct. 11. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for others. Make checks payable to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620, with name, phone, and email for those attending. No phone or electronic reservations can be accepted. For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.