Women’s League of Washington College Now in 68th Year

The Women’s League of Washington College recently opened its 68th year of working to foster closer relationships between the college and the community. The organization sponsors scholarships and other projects to benefit Washington College. At the opening meeting for the 2018-19 year, the membership was treated to a lively and very informative presentation, “Women in Art,” presented by Beverly Smith.

The leadership has planned an exciting year of fun-filled events, which will enable the Women’s League to fund its Helen Gibson Scholarship, make a donation to the Clifton Miller Library, and add to its Helen Gibson Endowment. Last year the organization donated a total of $20,000 dollars to these causes; this year’s goal is to top that amount.

If you would like to learn more about the Women’s League of Washington College, and/or are interested in joining, please visit our Facebook page (search WLofWC) or email downertd@gmail.com.