Anne Frank’s Holocaust at Mainstay, Friday September 28

by

Anne Frank’s world-famous diary comes to an abrupt end several days before she and her companions in the secret annex were arrested on August 4, 1944. This is the story of what happened next as this nameless young girl and her family were absorbed into the Nazi system of work and death camps. Through eyewitness testimony from camp survivors and historic pictures and film, the brutality and horror of Auschwitz, Sobibor and Bergen-Belsen are revealed. Two of Anne Frank’s friends remember both their school days in Amsterdam and the days before Anne’s untimely death at Bergen-Belsen in March of 1945 – just weeks before the camp’s liberation.

The documentary is part of the RiverArts Film Society offerings, and originally aired on National Geographic Channel. Today, it is part of the US Memorial Holocaust Museum’s permanent collection. Pam Whyte, local film maker, will lead a Q&A after the screening.

The screening and talkback is at 7pm, Friday, September 28 at the Mainstay in Rock Hall. The event is free for RiverArts Film Society members, $10 for non-members. For more information and to register please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on Film Society, call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

The Mainstay is located at 5753 North Main Street, phone number is 410-639-9133.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.