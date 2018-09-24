Mid-Shore Goes Purple: “If Only” Co-writer and Producer James Wahlberg in Talbot County this Week

by

As a part of the Talbot Goes Purple campaign Talbot County Public Schools, in partnership with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department and the Tidewater Rotary Club, will host presentations by James Wahlberg this week. Mr. Wahlberg co-wrote and co-produced “If Only,” to encourage an open dialogue between parents and children about prescription drug misuse and opioid addiction. He is Executive Director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, and has also been working in and around the field of addiction recovery for nearly 30 years.

Mr. Wahlberg can be seen at Easton High School on Tuesday September 25 and St. Michaels Middle High School Wednesday September 26. Both performances begin at 6:30 with doors opening at 6:00 and a resource fair beginning at 5:30.