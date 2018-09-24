Area Golfers Hit the Links for Chesapeake’s Student-Athletes

by

Opportunities are available for golfers and tournament sponsorships for Chesapeake College’s Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Resort in Cambridge.

Each year the tournament raises money for the General Athletic Scholarships Fund. More than 61 student-athletes are currently receiving Chesapeake College scholarships. This financial assistance allows students to pursue higher education as they continue to excel in the sports that they love.

“It means so much to have a scholarship. It’s helped me tremendously. This scholarship has given me a great opportunity to change my life and play soccer,” said men’s soccer team co-captain Cody Mesias, a freshman midfielder.

Chesapeake’s Skipjacks earn accolades for both their athletic and academic accomplishments. In the 2017-2018 academic year, 13 Skipjacks were on the Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team as student-athletes with a 3.8 Grade Point Average. In May, 23 student-athletes graduated from Chesapeake, and 31 transferred to four-year institutions.

The tournament brings together supporters from across the five-county service area. Businesses, organizations and individuals are signing on as event sponsors.

“We are thrilled that so many community organizations and individuals have stepped up to sponsor this year’s tournament and show their support for our student-athletes,” said President Cliff Coppersmith. “We look forward to having our event at the Hyatt, where the director of golf, Abby Messick, is a Chesapeake College alumna.”

Hays Companies of Maryland is the Tournament Sponsor, while Barnes & Noble and Sodexo are Skipjack Sponsors.

Hole sponsors include: TriGas & Oil Inc./ Comfort Plus Services; Shore United Bank; Dixon Valve; Jim Vermilye, CFP, The SRVP Group – Baird; PKS & Company; and Bruce & Blenda Armistead.

This year’s tee sponsors include: Integrace Bayleigh Chase; Chesapeake Investment Planning; Miles and Stockbridge; Key One, Inc.; Jim Vermilye, CFP, The SRVP Group – Baird; The Whalen Company; TGM Group, LLC.; and Stuart & Gail Bounds.

The cost for entry is $175 per golfer or $600 per foursome. The price includes continental breakfast, lunch during play, and a post-round reception.

For more information or to register, please visit https://chesapeake.edu/golf2018

About Chesapeake College

Founded in 1965 as Maryland’s first regional community college, Chesapeake serves five Eastern Shore counties – Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. With more than 130,000 alumnae, Chesapeake has 2,300 students and almost 10,000 people enrolled in continuing education programs.