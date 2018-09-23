Sultana Education Foundation Partners with Gunston School for Chesapeake Watershed Semester Kickoff

by

Free Public Presentation on Thursday, September 27, 6:00 PM, at Sultana Education Foundation

Join Director of Watershed Restoration and former Pennsylvania Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Matt Ehrhart, for a free discussion on the Stroud Water Research Center, a Pennsylvania non-profit that is leading the effort to help farmers use best management practices for whole farm restoration—preventing fresh water pollution in the Chesapeake Bay at its source.

Through extensive public and private partnerships as well as intensive outreach and education for farmers in the Chesapeake’s Pennsylvania freshwater tributaries, the Stroud Water Research Center helps landowners secure the best program funding to suit their farms and properties.

This talk is free to the public, with no registration required.

Sultana Education Foundation connects people to the Chesapeake Bay’s history, ecology, and culture, inspiring them to preserve and restore America’s largest estuary through land- and-water-based experiential education. To learn more about Sultana Education Foundation’s public or school programs, visit sultanaeducation.org.

About the Sultana Education Foundation

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private nonprofit dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.