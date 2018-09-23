Kent School Students to Participate in Global Character Day

by

Kent School students, teachers and administrators will participate in Global Character Day on Wednesday, September 26. Global Character Day brings together over 180,000 groups around the world with tools to encourage the development and use of traits of good character. Michelle Duke, Kent School’s Assistant Head of School for Academics, said, “Our participation in Global Character Day coordinates nicely with our participation in Harvard University’s Making Caring Common initiative and our partnership with Changing Perspectives. These partnerships help make character education and the teaching of of empathy strategies more intentional at Kent School.” Duke continued, “We know we cannot teach good character traits in one day and that it is not good enough to ask students to exhibit good character for just one day, so we will use the materials associated with Global Character Day in classes and advisory groups throughout the academic year. We also know that through mind, brain and education science good character can be taught.”

From the Character Day website, “We are all works in progress. On September 26, 2018, millions of people around the globe will gather for the fifth annual Character Day — a global initiative where school districts, organizations, families, and congregations of all sizes screen films on the science of character development from different perspectives. Students and teachers will dive into discussion materials catered to different ages around the importance of developing character strengths (resilience, grit, empathy, courage, kindness). All materials are backed by evidence-based research and latest breakthroughs in everything from mindfulness to neuroscience. Character Day is one day. The resources are available year-round.”

Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School added, “We are committed to teaching empathy, acceptance and awareness of others at Kent School. These resources and relationships help us fulfill our mission of guiding students to realizing the full potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. We believe that discussions around empathy strategies will be meaningful for all students and we can help them navigate their rapidly changing world.”

