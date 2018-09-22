You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / Palmer Amaranth ID Field Walk Workshop Sept. 26

Palmer Amaranth ID Field Walk Workshop Sept. 26

The University of Maryland Kent County Extension Office will be hosting a workshop on Palmer Amaranth. The workshop will be on September 26, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m, at 709 Morgnec Road, Suite 202, Chestertown. All are welcome. We will meet at the Kent Extension office for coffee and doughnuts and then we’ll head down the road to a field where there has been a positive identification of Palmer Amaranth. We will discuss identification techniques and management of this herbicide resistant weed.

Hosts: Nate Richards, Jenny Rhodes, Jim Lewis and Matt Morris

RSVP preferred to Nate — nrichard@umd.edu or call 4107781661

