Mid-Shore Arts: The Other Academy in Easton

by

It was a natural inclination of Allegro Academy’s Amy Morgan to start after-school youth and adult music programs in Easton. The music director of Trinity Cathedral was a product herself of early education programs as she moved through elementary and high school, and so the idea of reaching out the Mid-Shore community of singers to from Allegro was second nature.

That new organization is celebrating its first year anniversary, and the Spy thought it was a good idea to talk to Amy at the Bullitt House the other day and catch up the other Academy in town.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Allegro Academy please go here