Kent County Historical Society 48th Annual Historic House Tour

The 48th Annual Historic House Tour by Kent County Historical Society is scheduled on Saturday, October 6, 2018, 1-5 P.M

Chestertown, MD, designated in 1706 as an official Port of Entry, has ever been defined by both the rich farm lands and the namesake river which engendered its wealth and survival.

This year’s House Tour reflects this by featuring some of the town’s earliest structures including: a 1730’s tavern which served merchants, soldiers and sailors alike, homes of modest merchants and three of its grandest houses. Also on tour will be historic African American locations, Janes Church and Sumner Hall, one of only two remaining black Union Army Veterans’ G.A.R. halls in the U.S.

Along the way, we will provide a look at the life of a Revolutionary Era patriot who went bankrupt serving as Kent County’s Commissary Officer supplying Washington’s troops. We will examine the lives of 18th and 19th century African American business men and women, and provide the story of the evolution of a middle class African American neighborhood surrounding the elegant Geddes Piper House.

And down by the Chester River, behind the 1746 Custom House, visitors will experience the restored Betterton fishing Ark and the Log Canoe “Mary Julia Hall” both examples of historic fishing vessels, while gazing at our revitalizing marina, the Chester River Packet, Schooner “Sultana”, skipjack “Ellsworth” and bugeye Boat “Annie.”

Our Tour ends at the venerable White Swan Tavern where ticket holding tour participants may enjoy a special tea while viewing the mini museum of artifacts found during restoration in 1975. (A surprise gift is included.)

Our goal is to provide our guests with a richer experience of an ancient town…come and enjoy!

For more information please call the Historical Society at 410-778-3499 or visit www.kentcountyhistory.org