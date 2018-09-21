Unitarians Contemplate “The Next Greatest Generation”

by

On Sunday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m., Dr. Bob Clegg will give a sermon entitled “The Next Greatest Generation” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. This sermon examines the responses of civic-minded, “hero” generations throughout history — generations that came of age in times of unraveling, uncertainty, and crisis. According to some historical analysts, we are now due for another “hero” generation. The good news that this sermon argues for is that the millennial generation that is coming of age today bears the hallmarks of prior hero generations that put things back together just when all seemed lost.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.