Tax Preparation Volunteers Sought

by

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax preparation service, is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

Tax-Aide, celebrating its 50th year, offers free in-person preparation and assistance to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned. Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

In 2018 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.3 billion in income tax refunds and more than $213 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.

In Chestertown, the Tax-Aide program needs volunteer tax preparers and client facilitators, who greet clients and help them complete initial forms. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteers complete tax preparation training in December and January and earn IRS certification.

Local Tax-Aide volunteers prepare tax returns at the Kent County Public Library on Thursdays during tax season (February 1 to April 15) from 9 am to 3 pm and at the Amy Ferris Senior Center on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

“This work is challenging,” said one Chestertown volunteer, “but there’s tremendous satisfaction in knowing that you’ve helped someone in our community receive every benefit the tax system affords.”

If you think you may be interested in volunteering as a tax preparer or a client facilitator, please visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). In Chestertown, you can call John Vail on (410) 778-1470.