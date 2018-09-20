Spy Spotlight: Kent County’s Community Foundation with Buck Duncan

by

Imagine for a moment that Kent County had a community foundation that every year provided hundreds of thousands of dollars for educational scholarships, donated almost an equal amount of funds to help support non-profit organizations and local special projects, and was the fiscal agent for over eighty philanthropic funds and programs under the direction of highly respected Kent County volunteer board members. All of this to help Kent County meet the needs of its citizens.

It would come to the surprise to most in the area that this charitable community foundation not only exists but has been in operation in Kent County since 1992. And that foundation would be called the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, which has close to $80 million in assets.

Perhaps it due to the fact that all five counties on Mid-Shore benefit from this extraordinary asset, but, as the Spy found out in our recent chat with Buck Duncan, CEO and President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Kent County is not only getting its “fair share” of philanthropic support, each year the number of giving goes up.

We caught up with Buck at the new Spy HQ on Queen Street last week to talk about Kent County’s community foundation, otherwise known as the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, for a current snapshot of its activities.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation please go here. Full disclosure; the Chestertown Spy’s fiscal agent is the MSCF.