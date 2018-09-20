Night Work on Chester River Bridge Sept. 23-27

by

Bob Rager, District Community Liaison with the Maryland State Highway Administration, announced in email Thursday that overnight mechanical repairs/adjustments to the MD 213 bridge over Chester River in Chestertown will begin this Sunday, September 23. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday night, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This work follows the recent installation of new motors for the draw spans. Occasional bridge openings lasting approximately 15 minutes each may be necessary during the overnight hours. Travelers who need to cross the bridge during those hours should allow for possible delays or plan alternate routes such as MD 290 through Crumpton.