Paul Ortiz to Speak at Washington College Oct. 2

Paul Ortiz, an expert in the fields of African American history and Latino studies, will visit Washington College on Oct. 2, discussing his book An African American and Latinx History of the United States.

Sponsored by Black Studies Program, Latin American Students Association, and the William James Forum Fund, the event at 5 p.m. in Litrenta Hall of the Toll Science Center is free and open to the public. A book signing will follow.

An associate professor of history in the University of Florida, Ortiz is also the director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program. He specializes in African American history, Latino Studies, the African Diaspora, Social Movement Theory, U.S. History, U.S. South, labor, and documentary studies.

His book Emancipation Betrayed: The Hidden History of Black Organizing and White Violence in Florida from Reconstruction to the Bloody Election of 1920 received the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Book Prize from the Florida Historical Society and the Florida Institute of Technology. He also co-edited and conducted oral history interviews for the award-winning “Remembering Jim Crow: African Americans Tell About Life in the Jim Crow South.”

Ortiz is currently writing a book on settler colonialism, which will be part of Beacon Press’s new ReVisioning American History series.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.